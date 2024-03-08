RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

