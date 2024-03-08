Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.68 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

