Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 549 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

