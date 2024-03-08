Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

EXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

