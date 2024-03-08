Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,212 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $180.23.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

