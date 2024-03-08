Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,754 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Timken worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Timken by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Timken by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

