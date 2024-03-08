Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,562 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Logitech International worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,372 shares of company stock worth $2,189,691. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

