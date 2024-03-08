Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,952 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

