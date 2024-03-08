Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,903 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

