Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,061 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

