Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,881 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,406,000 after buying an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

NYSE SNOW opened at $168.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

