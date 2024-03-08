Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of TriNet Group worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET opened at $125.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

