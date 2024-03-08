Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Humana worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

HUM opened at $340.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

