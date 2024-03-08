Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.15 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

