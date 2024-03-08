Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $723.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

