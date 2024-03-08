Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Polaris worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,227,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

