Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.01 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

