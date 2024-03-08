Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.36 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $838.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.96.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

