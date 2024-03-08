Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.85 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

