Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $340.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.64 and its 200 day moving average is $455.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

