Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

