Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,574 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of TopBuild worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $417.90 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

