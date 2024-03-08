Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,927 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $209.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

