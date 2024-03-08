Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of American Water Works worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AWK opened at $118.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

