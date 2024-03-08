Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.88. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

