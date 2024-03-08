Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.63 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

