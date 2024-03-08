Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,586 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.