Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,155 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

