Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 47,580 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

