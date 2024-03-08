Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 42,120 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

