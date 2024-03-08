Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 17,338 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.