Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,420 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

