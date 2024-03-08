Royal Bank of Canada Sells 72,960 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Digital Realty Trust worth $328,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.