Royal Bank of Canada Sells 185,773 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 185,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $287,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

