Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.65.

DVN stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

