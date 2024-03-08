Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Price Performance

NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.58. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.