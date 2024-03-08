Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of GTLB opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 162,369 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

