Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 172,145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.89% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $228,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

