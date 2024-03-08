Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 131,702 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $299,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $174.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

