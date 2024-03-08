Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.