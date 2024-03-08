Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $712.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $712.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CHE opened at $650.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $651.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

