Royal Bank of Canada Has $292.91 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of RTX worth $292,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

