Royal Bank of Canada Has $263.45 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equinix were worth $263,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $838.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.96.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.