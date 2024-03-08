Royal Bank of Canada Has $250.22 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Ross Stores worth $250,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 56.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8,847.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Shares of ROST opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

