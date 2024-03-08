Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $310,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

