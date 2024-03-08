Royal Bank of Canada Buys 255,165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,165 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Paychex worth $237,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.