Royal Bank of Canada Buys 111,389 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CME Group were worth $362,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

