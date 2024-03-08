Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,757 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $304,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

