Roth Capital Weighs in on Broadwind, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Broadwind Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

