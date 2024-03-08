Robert W. Baird Upgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. B. Riley increased their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,254,736.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

